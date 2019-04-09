REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Refugio County Sheriff had to act as a bailiff on Wednesday because there were not enough deputies on duty.

Sheriff Pinky Gonzales said the shortage of deputies have been resolved for the time being.

There is a workforce shortage in Refugio County that many area sheriff's and police chiefs are experiencing.

According to Gonzales, Commissioner's have agreed to help him out with staffing shortage.

Until the new hires come on board, those who live in Refugio will continue to see the Sheriff working the courts or the next funeral detail.

