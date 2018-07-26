Refugio (KIII news) — As the Coastal Bend approaches the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey there are still lots of homes out there that are in desperate need of repairs and the work is going very slowly.

According to employees with the Refugio County Volunteer Reception Center, despite the several volunteers coming down to help there are still so many homeowners left with problems that need professional work.

Nearly one year after Harvey, there are still many people living in homes that need new roofs, floors or leveling.

"Are getting some help but we have many homes that need simple repairs, or a roof. Need skilled volunteers to come to Refugio County," said Dorey Williams. "So many have mold and mildew still and living in those conditions, and it's not safe for them to be there."

Although the center has been getting volunteers, there's only a handful who can do skilled labor.

"Roofing leveling, nut, and gut remove mold and sheetrock," case manager Debbie Montalvo said.

Montalvo sees the problem daily.

"Still look like when hurricane still hit," Montalvo said. "Floors damaged you can see the grass, the wall is out you can see the sky from the ceiling."

Many people that received FEMA didn't receive enough help.

"This room got all damage we had nothing but water," homeowner Leo Avila said. "Again during a tornado, it blew roof up again, and everything goes wet again."

FEMA helped Avila get his electronics back, but he still needs help with his roof, windows and side wall fixed.

"Inside-outside wall and window," Avila said. Water came in knocked vent off the wall. Moreover, broke window and all rain came in. Damaged sheetrock."

It's been almost 12 months since the story, but the Avila still needs professional assistance.

"I don't know what I'm doing," Avila said. "I'm too old and my arm my right and left arm injured in Vietnam. That's why I want the professional help if I have to buy the material... I'll buy it."

Avila's still applying to different organizations to get help but has not heard back.

The center is wanting skilled workers that can do roofing, house leveling, or carpentry. If you would like to help the Center or know someone who can call them at 361-230-1154.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII