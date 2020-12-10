Refugio ISD Board of Trustees votes to end remote learning option beginning Oct. 19

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Independent School District announced Monday they will no longer provide remote learning as an alternative to face-to-face instruction. The change goes into effect Monday, Oct. 19.

The Refugio ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to end virtual learning throughout the district in order to "improve instruction and academic outcomes" for students. Parents who do not want to send their child back to campus must notify the campus principal that the student will either be homeschooled or transferred to a district that offers virtual learning.