Refugio ISD closes campuses due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases

REFUGIO, Texas — With recent surges in COVID-19 school districts across the Coastal Bend have been adjusting accordingly.

Refugio Independent School District announced through a social media post that campuses will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 12-18. Currently the district has 40 positive cases among students and staff, with 84 being quarantined.

The district was able to foresee this and added additional days to the academic calendar in anticipation of the closure.

According to the social media post all Refugio ISD facilities will be closed as staff work to sanitize the area.

