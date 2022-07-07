Refugio ISD warns parents of potentially wrong in-store school supply lists

The district put out a social media post, in which they said one store's app did not provide the correct information for Refugio ISD students.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Refugio Independent School District is advising parents to be wary of using in-store supply lists at some retailers, because they could be wrong.

The district put out a social media post, in which they said one store's app did not provide the correct information for Refugio ISD students.

They added that as soon as the correct school supply lists are submitted by teachers, they will update parents.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.