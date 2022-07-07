Refugio ISD warns parents of potentially wrong in-store school supply lists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Refugio Independent School District is advising parents to be wary of using in-store supply lists at some retailers, because they could be wrong.
The district put out a social media post, in which they said one store's app did not provide the correct information for Refugio ISD students.
They added that as soon as the correct school supply lists are submitted by teachers, they will update parents.
