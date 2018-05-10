Refugio (KIII News) — The 2017-18 track season was a dream for the Refugio Lady Bobcats as their track team took home a state title for the first time in 26 years, even after Hurricane Harvey tore apart their school.

On Friday the girls celebrated as their state rings were delivered.

According to the girls, they had to work extra hard this year after Harvey destroyed their home track and made them miss the first three weeks of school.

"It was an amazing feeling. I'll never forget it. Being in that position where it all comes down to one race is just amazing. I mean it's scary, but when you found out that you win, fantastic," senior Nadaisha Shaw said.

A major congrats to the Lady Bobcats from Kiii-TV.

