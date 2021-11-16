Multiple investigations underway by the Refugio Police Dept., one of which resulted in a fatality

In one of the incidents being investigated from Monday night, a 23-year-old suspect, Robert Michael Frazier, was taken into custody.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — According to a social media post from the Refugio Police Department, a series of investigations are currently underway by the department. On Monday Nov. 15, officers responded to five different calls which took place at varying times throughout the night.

One case involved officers responding to a shots fired call at around 8:43 p.m.

Once officers reached the 100 Block of Mesquite Street, a 26-year-old victim died from his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers immediately apprehended the 23-year-old suspect Robert Michael Frazier who was present on the scene.

Frazier was taken to the Refugio County Jail where he was charged with murder. The investigation is still ongoing, and 3News will update you as more information becomes available.

Below is a social media post made the department regarding the various investigations that are currently underway:

