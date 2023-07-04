Refugio residents line up for volunteer fire department's annual Fish Fry Friday event

The plates sold had all the goods, including fried fish, hush puppies, cole slaw and cookies for dessert.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community of Refugio braved gloomy weathers to come together for their volunteer fire department's annual Fish Fry Friday event.

The plates sold had all the goods, including fried fish, hush puppies, cole slaw and cookies for dessert.

Refugio Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ronald Williams told 3NEWS that with all the food donations they received, the department will be able to keep almost all of the money raised to help the community.

"The money we get here, this is what helps us with our day-to-day operations. "We do a lot of grants to get our big equipment, this is the food for firefighters on scene, this helps us run the department 365 days a year," he said.

A total of 700 plates were sold Friday, which helped them raise $7,000.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!