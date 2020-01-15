REFUGE, Texas — The song 'Dixie" has been the center of heated discussion at Refugio Independent School District, whether the fight song should stay or go.
Some people say because 'Dixie' originates in the deep south and, at the very least, is offensive to African Americans. Some concerned residents say the song symbolizes racism.
School trustees are set to decide Tuesday night if the song will stay or go.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Suspect in custody as Corpus Christi police investigate shooting homicide on Meuly Street
- San Patricio County has two 'persons of interest' in homicide
- Mathis PD look for vehicle of interest in attempted murder case
- 'Our whole house shook' | Loud boom rattles homes across Southeast Texas, but what was it?