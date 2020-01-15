REFUGE, Texas — The song 'Dixie" has been the center of heated discussion at Refugio Independent School District, whether the fight song should stay or go.

Some people say because 'Dixie' originates in the deep south and, at the very least, is offensive to African Americans. Some concerned residents say the song symbolizes racism.

School trustees are set to decide Tuesday night if the song will stay or go.

