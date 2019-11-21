REFUGIO, Texas — A water well in the town of Refugio, Texas, tested positive Wednesday for E. coli bacteria during a monthly test, according to a public notice issued by the Town of Refugio Thursday.

However, officials said this test result will not require a water boil advisory.

According to Refugio Wastewater Superintendent Gabriel Morales, tests of water distribution samples came out fine and the positive E. coli sample was isolated to a single water well. The Town of Refugio rotates water wells, and the well that tested positive for E. coli bacteria had not been in use all night Wednesday. They received notice of the positive test sample Thursday morning before turning that well on, and are now supplying water from their Plasuela Water Plant instead of water from the infected well.

In the meantime, the Town of Refugio has begun disinfecting the problem water well. More samples will be taken before that well is put back into service. According to the public notice, officials estimate the problem will be resolved by Nov. 26.

E. coli bacteria can cause short-term health effects like diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems. If you experience any of these symptoms persistently you are advises to seek medical attention.

