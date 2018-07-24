Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A group of nurses and their supporters held a picket Tuesday morning outside Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi.

Their mission was to ensure that patients receive optimal care at locations affiliated with the Hospital Corporation of America. The crowd chanted and held signs after data from Corpus Christi Medical Center showed high turnover rates for registered nurses at HCA affiliated hospitals.

Many expressed concerns over different departments being understaffed. Their solution was to improve recruitment and retention efforts of experienced RN's.

"Every patient deserves the best care we can give them, and everybody has known someone -- a family member, friend, a friend of a friend -- who has been in the hospital. We definitely want the optimal care as much as we can for our community," ICU nurse Kimberly Smith said.

Pickets were also held at HCA hospitals in Florida and Nevada.

