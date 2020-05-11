Are you registered to vote? If not, you can still do so before the runoff election

In Texas in order to take part in an election you must be registered 30 days prior.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are still needing to register to vote you absolutely can do that before the runoff election.

In Texas in order to take part in an election you must be registered 30 days prior.

To vote in the runoffs you must be registered to vote by November 16.

You can get an application from the voter registration office, any U.S. postal service office, and from the secretary of state website.

“Let's face it the local elections are the ones that touch us the most as tax payers, as citizens and so it is really important that if you have a candidate you want to support for these local run offs please do so,” said Voter Registrar, Kevin Kieschnick.

If you want to check and see if you're registered click here.