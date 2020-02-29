CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Registration for the 2020 Spring Break Youth Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 8 through 17 is now open.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department will host two basketball camps March 9 through the 11th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and another session from 1:30 p.m.To 5:30 p.m.

The camp will be held at the Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.

Boys and girls who attend the camp will go through a variety of drills to sharpen their basketball skills.

Fundamental basketball training is what this camp aims to teach each participant.

Boys and girls who attend the camp will also put these skills to practice with scrimmage games against other campers in their age group.



This basketball camp provides professional instruction for both camps by a highly-skilled and experienced, local high school basketball coach Roy De La Pena.



Coach De La Pena has many years of experience coaching both boys and girls so this camp is expected to reach capacity.



Registration is now open through March 8. Head over to the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department's website and click 'register now'.

"Participants may also register at Corpus Christi Gym on the morning of March 9. The cost for each three-day camp is $70 per camper. Youth may be registered for both camps. Space is limited to 50 participants for each three-day camp," stated city officials.

For more information on the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department's 2020 Spring Break Youth Basketball Camp, please contact Daniel Mora at 361-826-3588.

According to city officials, reasonable accommodations are provided upon request with at least 48 hours in advance in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To request a reasonable accommodation, or for assistance, please call 361-826-3478 at least 2 days in advance.

