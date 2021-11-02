Registration now closed for Friday vaccine clinic at American Bank Center

Appointments were open only for those 65 or older.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children’s Hospital opened registration Thursday morning for its COVID-19 Vaccination Site at the American Bank Center. Those who were able to register are asked to use the Main Entrance on the bayside of the Convention Center.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered Friday, Feb. 12, 9-11:30 a.m. at the American Bank Center. Appointments are open only for those 65 or older.

Things to Know

You will be automatically signed up for the second dose on the day you receive your first. The second dose will be administered Friday, March 12. Please be sure you are available for both dates before you make an appointment.

There is no charge for getting the vaccine and there is no early preregistration for the vaccine. A person must have a scheduled appointment to get the vaccine. Because of the cold weather, do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment.

People are asked to approach the vaccination area from Shoreline. At the corner of Fitzgerald, they will go to the first check station, where police will confirm they have an appointment.

A cellphone lot will be available at Lot 5, where you can be dropped off and picked up later. Lot 5 also can be used for those who wish to park and walk up to the entrance.

The Barge Dock Parking area (Lot 4) along the Bay is the most convenient place to park but Lot 5 also is available.

For mobility-impaired persons, there are two choices:

You can be dropped off at the entrance and then your driver can park at cellphone Lot 5 and then pick you up when you have completed your checkout. There is limited handicapped curbside parking in front of the entrance.

If you use a mobility device to get around, please bring your own. We will have volunteers assisting.

Do not come to the vaccination site if you are currently sick with COVID-19 or have been diagnosed within the last 14 days.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.