Web registration closed, some call center slots still available for American Bank Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered Thursday, Feb. 11, 9-11:30 a.m. at the American Bank Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children’s Hospital opened registration Tuesday afternoon for its COVID-19 Vaccination Site at the American Bank Center.

Patrons are asked to use the Main Entrance on the bay side of the Convention Center.

Appointments are open only for those 65 or older. About 900 appointments for the vaccine will be available.

2:25 PM UPDATE: All web appointments have been filled for the City of Corpus Christi and @dchstx COVID-19 Vaccination Site. There are still some appointments available through the Driscoll COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center at 1-844-977-1477. — City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) February 9, 2021

Things to Know

Please make an appointment at the Driscoll Children's Hospital website here . Appointments also can be made by calling 1-844-977-1477 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Please call the same number if you need to cancel an appointment.

The quickest way to sign up is online. You may experience hold times using the Call Center.

You will be automatically signed up for the second dose on the day you receive your first. The second dose will be administered Thursday, March 11. Please be sure you are available for both dates before you make an appointment.

There is no charge for getting the vaccine and there is no early preregistration for the vaccine. A person must have a scheduled appointment to get the vaccine. Because of the expected cold weather, do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment .

People are asked to approach the vaccination area from Shoreline. At the corner of Fitzgerald, they will go to the first check station, where police will confirm they have an appointment.

A cellphone lot will be available at Lot 5, where you can be dropped off and picked up later. Lot 5 also can be used for those who wish to park and walk up to the entrance.

The Barge Dock Parking area (Lot 4) along the Bay is the most convenient place to park but Lot 5 also is available.

For mobility impaired persons, there are two choices:

You can be dropped off at the entrance and then your driver can park at cellphone Lot 5 and then pick you up when you have completed your checkout. There is limited handicapped curbside parking in front of the entrance.

If you use a mobility device to get around, please bring your own. We will have volunteers assisting.

Do not come to the vaccination site if you are currently sick with COVID-19 or have been diagnosed within the last 14 days.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital will post on www.driscollchildrens.org/covid19vaccine when future vaccine appointments become available.

The days and hours the City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children’s Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Site will be open will be determined based on the day the shipment is received and the number of vaccines received. Once it arrives, we will update the website and open registration.

