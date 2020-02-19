CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend kids can expect hands-on experience at the U.T. Marine Science Institute this summer. Their Science Camp Experience takes place during the month of June!

Organizers said they promise plenty of adventure. Kids will be able to explore the ecology of the Coastal Bend while learning how to protect and preserve our diverse resources.

"So we hope the program will connect them more closely to the water, to the ecology, and understand how to protect the environment as well as enjoy it," Education Specialist Nicole Poulson said.

Registration is open. Kids grades three through eight next school year are eligible to attend.

