x
Rehearsals began for Easter Sunrise Passion Play

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations have begun for next weekend's Easter Sunrise Passion Play.

Rehearsals took place Sunday, April 2 at the Cole Park Ampitheater. Organizers are looking for many volunteers to take part in the play.

Debra Scott-Brown is the director and actor of the play, she told 3NEWS "From crowds, soldiers, shepherds, to angels. We need kids. We need all ages, all denominations."

Lunch and drinks will be provided next Saturday, April 8 for a full day of rehearsal.

