Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Saturday, the USS Lexington hosted the Corpus Christi Navy League, who announced the relaunch of the Texas Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC).

The ceremony included a series of speeches and an official ribbon cutting.

The USNSCC was established in 1962 to teach children about the United States Navy.

Kids will learn seamanship, the importance of public service, and how to be a good citizen.

Children between the ages 10 -18 can enroll year - round for the program, and attend drills on the USS Lexington.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII