Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It was a day filled with excitement at the U.S.S. Lexington Saturday morning as the Corpus Christi Navy League announced the relaunch of one navy program with a ribbon cutting.

The Texas Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) was established back in the early 60's to teach children about the U.S. Navy and it's now being brought back.

Kids are able to learn about seamanship, the importance of public service and how to be a good citizen.

"For many years in the past, the sea cadets met here on the Lexington and it had been disbanded for a short time but we're really glad it came back here," said Steve Banta, the executive director of the U.S.S. Lexington Museum. "It's a great opportunity for the development of some of the youth that are a part of this organization and there's just no better place to learn naval history and to get this development than on board a historic war ship."

Kids between the ages of and 10 and 18-years-old can enroll year-round for the program and attend drills on the U.S.S. Lexington.

