Reliant's ninth annual Beat the Heat event got underway Thursday at the Oveal Williams Senior Center on MLK Drive.

There are three different locations where anyone is welcome to gather and mingle while taking a break from the summer heat. The Beat the Heat centers include:

Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive

Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Street

Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Drive

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb and councilmen Everett Roy and Ben Molina were in attendance Thursday along with representatives from Reliant. Reliant's Vice President of Customer Care William Clayton said it's not the first time the event has taken place and he has enjoyed helping with it.

"This is our ninth year sponsoring, so we really appreciate Corpus Christi, and the City of Corpus Christi, in allowing us to be a part of this," Clayton said. "And it's been a great strategic alliance for the last nine years."

Clayton said the Beat the Heat centers will be open through the end of September. He encourages residents to reach out if they need assistance with air conditioning.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII