Relief for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic from United Way of the Coastal Bend

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — There is help available to give folks who have been hit hard by this pandemic. There's a chance for them to get back on their feet financially. One of those self-help organizations is the United Way of the Coastal Bend.
Vice President for Community Impact Donna Hurley joins 3News live at 6 p.m. to offer some details of what that organization is doing and has done to help.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
For the latest updates on Hurricane Hanna, click here.