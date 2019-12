CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews want to remind residents that, if they're going to pop fireworks this New Year's Eve, that you should do it lawfully and practice safety while doing so.

It is illegal to discharge fireworks inside city limits, including the beach. You can receive a fine of up to $2,000 per opened package of fireworks.

If you want to report the illegal use of fireworks, do not call 911. Instead, make fireworks complaints by calling 361-886-2677.

