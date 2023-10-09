Remembering 9/11 and thanking our local first responders for their service with local events tomorrow

The City of Corpus Christi and USS Lexington will be hosting events and specials to thank our local first responders and remember the nation’s tragedy

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year marks 22 years since the United States experienced the tragedy when terrorists hijacked four planes in and crashed them into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field.

The country continues to honor those lives lost.

Here at home, the City of Corpus Christi is hosting several events around town to commemorate 9/11.

A ceremony and walk will begin in the parking lot of the Art Museum in front of the American Bank Center.

Check-in starts at 7 a.m. with the ceremony taking place at 7:46 a.m., the estimated time the first plane hit the Nouth Tower. The walk will start at 8:03 a.m., when the second plane hit the South Tower.

The events are a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as the first responders and military personnel who continue to serve and protect our communities.

The USS Lexington is also doing their part to thank our first responders.

The museum is offering free admission through Monday for all emergency medical services, fire and police department personnel. Family members will get a dollar off their tickets.



Museum officials ask individuals to bring a valid first responder ID to receive the discount.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!