CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News is learning more Monday night about officer Alan McCollum and his career.

McCollum was a family man who survived by his wife and 3 children.

McCollum woke up every day to put on his uniform and badge to uphold the law and protect his community.

McCollum is the very definition of what it means to be a hero.

Officer McCollum was a graduate of the 70th session of the Corpus Christi Police Academy in 2013.

Before serving as an officer, McCollum served his country in the U.S. Army as a master sergeant.

According to fellow officers, McCollum was a 21 year decorated veteran.

Fellow officers say he was also a recipient of the bronze star. McCollum was also a real-life hero.

In the 2019 New Year's Day accident, McCollum was one of 9 officers who risked their safety by pushing an overturned car that was on fire onto its wheels. The act earned him the Corpus Christi Police Department's Life-Saving award.

Officer McCollum was a valued member CCPD's Honor Guard, the SWAT Team, and earned a life-saving award.

McCollum was a husband, a father, a veteran, a public servant, and a hero.

The Corpus Christi Police Department announced the funeral services for Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum.

Visitation for the community will be from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Church Unlimted on 7451 Bay Area Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78415.

Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, with doors opening at 10 a.m. at Church Unlimted.

At 2 p.m, there will be Interment at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: