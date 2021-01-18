Remembering Dr. Hector P. Garcia on what would have been his 107th birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The late Dr. Hector P. Garcia dedicated his life to serving the public and fighting for equality for everyone.
As you may know, Garcia was a local physician, World War II veteran and a civil rights pioneer. Garcia also founded the American GI Forum.
The state of Texas has established the third Wednesday of September as the Dr. Hector P. Garcia state recognition day.
Sunday, January 17, 2021 would have been his 107th birthday.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Mega vaccine clinic reaches capacity two hours before official opening, another clinic to be held Saturday
- Sinton water system fixed and water pressure restored, water boil notice is in effect
- 2nd arrest made in the Leopard St. murder investigation in December
- Missing Child found by Corpus Christi police