Remembering Dr. Hector P. Garcia on what would have been his 107th birthday

Dr. Hector P. Garcia was a local physician, World War II veteran and civil rights pioneer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The late Dr. Hector P. Garcia dedicated his life to serving the public and fighting for equality for everyone.



As you may know, Garcia was a local physician, World War II veteran and a civil rights pioneer. Garcia also founded the American GI Forum.



The state of Texas has established the third Wednesday of September as the Dr. Hector P. Garcia state recognition day.



Sunday, January 17, 2021 would have been his 107th birthday.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.