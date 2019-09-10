CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A courageous woman has passed away after she battled Traumatic Brain Injury for ten years after falling down a flight of stairs at a Coastal Bend apartment complex.

The family of Erica Coronado tells us she has passed away at the young age of 38.

Coronado's mother, Jane Capistran, is currently grieving but said she wanted to speak with 3News. It was important for Capistran to be an advocate and voice for her daughter one last time.

"I've been my daughter's voice and advocate and cheerleader," Capistran said.

There are two sides to every story, and that is something that holds true for how Capistran will remember her daughter before October 11, 2009.

"Full of life, the life of the party, so much fun, always a cheerful girl. Such a joy to everyone she encountered. So ambitious, and determined whatever goals she had," Capistran said.

And after.

"I think people will remember her as courageous, brave, and bold."

October 11, 2009, is the date that Coronado's life forever changed.

"They said she would never eat without a tube, or never eat on her own, never talk," Capistran said.

Coronado was determined to fight a long and challenging battle with Traumatic Brain Injury. Coronado was a vibrant young aspiring model who was on her way to being successful until she suffered her injury.

Doctors only gave Coronado a 5 percent chance of survival, but even with the odds stacked against her, she beat them all.

"They were amazed by all the odds she beat, everything she overcame, her speech was like mine and yours," Capistran said.

In the last decade, Coronado's dream was to walk again. Coronado's injury affected her eyesight.

The family reached out and found Joseph Huerta, who also suffers from TBI.

"I heard about a girl in town who had a traumatic brain injury, and her family needed help," Huerta said.

The two became friends, and Huerta even wrote about Erica's journey in a book called, Broken Brain.

"That determination and will power, and the courage never left that spirit. That spirit was still there. It was just in a broken body," Capistran said.

According to Capistran, her daughter's story, even in death, will continue to be an inspiration to others.

"We wanted to share with the public and the community to not give up hope. brain injury is evil. It's vicious, it has no mercy, and it takes you like nothing," Capistran said.

Funeral services will be held Saturday October 12, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home from 2:00pm -4:00pm.

If you would like to help this family, a GoFundMe account has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/erica-coronado.

