Two years out, remembering Officer Alan McCollum

As we pass the two year anniversary of Officer McCollum's death in the line of duty, we remember his service.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jan. 31st, 2020, a day the Coastal Bend will never forget.

Today marks two years since the night Corpus Christi Senior Police Officer Alan McCollum passed away in the line of duty.

McCollum and his partner were responding to a call for racing along SPID when they pulled over a car near Kostoryz.

During the stop, a truck smashed into the police unit, killling McCollum and injuring another officer at the scene. Detectives arrested 27-year old Brandon Portillo for suspicion of drunk driving.

Portillo currently sits in Nueces County Jail, awaiting trial. No date has been set yet due, in part, to the pandemic.

Portillo faces one charge of Intoxication Manslaughter of a Peace Officer, and two counts Intoxication Assault of a Peace Officer.

Officer McCollum was a U.S. Army veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star. McCollum was 46-years old, and had been with CCPD for 7 years. He is survived by a wife and three children.

