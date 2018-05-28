More than 70-walkers gathered Monday morning in the small town of Riviera for the 2018 Texas Ruckfest.

Rucking is like hiking, and it's the foundation of military training.

On Monday residents loaded up their backpacks with 22-pounds of supplies and walked 22-miles.

over seventy people got an early start memorial day - paying tribute to those who've served our country.

"It truly remembers those individuals, men, and women who never made it back home," organizer Gumensino De la Rosa said.

Crowds gathered in Riviera for the second annual Texas Ruckfest. The walk was spanning 22 miles to Kingsville.

De la Rosa is proud to bring this walk to the Coastal Bend.

"As it started to get bigger and grow bigger we said let's start expanding our mission throughout the state of Texas," De la Rosa said.

Families, local law enforcement, and military veterans battling the heat together rucking for our fallen heroes.

"We saw this on Facebook and reached out to each other and said hey let's do this. We've done it before in the military it's been plenty of years ago, so I think it's kind of muscle memory kicking in," veteran Gilbert Villarreal said.

Villarreal and Preto - choosing to ruck for fellow marines Matthew Holloway and Rodriguez Villasco.

"Somebody paid the ultimate price for us to be doing this. It doesn't have to be one of our marines it could be anybody in the Navy, Air Force, whichever branch remember somebody," Preto said.

De la Rosa he hopes the community sees it the same way as he and others plan to spend each Memorial Day - honoring those who fought for our freedom.

"l hope that they see us as trying to accomplish a mission. It's a commitment. It comes from the heart," De la Rosa said.

