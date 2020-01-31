CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced that they could be making headway on the Cole Park Pier after it was closed for nearly two years.

In 2018, the City of Corpus Christi closed the Pier when inspectors found cracks in the concrete. The pier had been deteriorating over time, but damage from Hurricane Harvey made it unsafe. Shortly after, it was determined that the pier was beyond repair and was closed for safety reasons.

The City of Corpus Christi is moving forward on its plans of reopening the pier by naming a designing firm.

"The Cole Park Pier was added to the previous bond, and so there was some money set aside for the pier, and we're using that money for a design firm and for demolition," council member Ben Molina said.

According to Molina, once the design firm has completed the design for a new pier, they can start the construction process, which is estimated to take up to two years.

