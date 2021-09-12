Rental assistance program receives additional $7.8 million in funding to help families

The relief program began in July and has had over 1,000 applications approved since then.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents who are struggling to pay their rent might finally experience a sigh of relief.

The City council approved an additional $7.8 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program aides to help those affected by the COVD-19 pandemic and provide financial assistance for rent and other utilities.

3News spoke with Interim Director of Neighborhood Services, Tracy Cantu about the benefits of the latest funding.

"We want to make sure that they are able to stay in their homes while they navigate the pandemic, and while they continue to look for work. Any other changes they may need to make, this is one less stress on that family," Cantu said.

The relief program began in July and has had over 1,000 applications approved since then. As the program moves to it's next phase, that number is expected to rise with more applications coming under review.

Those in need of assistance are encouraged to apply online at https://www.cctexas.com/erap, or in person at the La Retama Central Library.

