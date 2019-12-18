CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U-Haul provided a group of movers to help clean up the mess left behind by Monday's massive fire at their storage facility near Kostoryz Road and SPID.

Four firefighters were injured while battling that fire.

Renters were allowed through the gates at the facility Wednesday morning, but had to hold off on getting to their actual storage units until officials deem them safe to enter.

The stubborn fire left some wondering about items they thought were stored safely.

"I do trust U-Haul," Sean Schmehl said. "I believe I will continue using them as a storage, but as of right now I'll probably start working on getting my stuff out into a better, different location."

The cause of the fire is still unknown as investigators have not been able to safely and fully get into the structure because they encountered a bio-hazard being stored in the form of human tissue.

