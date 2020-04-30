CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While many businesses figure out their plans to safely reopen, local homeless shelters are also working on their plans, too.

"The homeless were doing bad before COVID, and they're even worse now," Angelina Garcia with the Catholic Charities said.

We're familiar with the impact COVID-19 has had on our community. Its also been difficult for the homeless population with shelters offering limited services.

"There are people in town who were not able to get into a shelter and they were left unsheltered throughout this entire crisis," Corpus Christi Homeless Outreach Coordinator Emily Northup said.

Northrup says her team is working with local organizations to find the best plan for their phases of returning to normal.

As part of that transition to reopening fully, Catholic Charities says they will be abiding by the 25% capacity limit.

"We are very much looking forward to reopening and providing and taking baby steps," Garcia said. "We want to make sure because we're not out of the woods, we all know that COVID is here for quite some time and we want to make sure that our clients are kept safe."

