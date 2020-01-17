CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Rep. Todd hunter delivered an update Thursday on a perennial problem in South Texas -- human trafficking.

Hunter specifically talked about recently passed legislation that he says should make a positive difference.

According to Hunter, back in September several new state laws went into effect to allow harsher punishment for offenders and give law enforcement the tools they need to bring an end to human trafficking.

"We need to do everything we can to give our prosecutors the right to to really be able to prosecute and convict, and we need to make sure we have common sense laws that stop this," Hunter said.

Hunter said he remains committed to stopping human trafficking by bringing more awareness to the problem and requiring harsher punishments for those who are convicted.

