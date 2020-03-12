Repair Bob Hall Pier or build a new one? Nueces County Commissioners must decide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Jacobs Engineering Firm has given Nueces County Commissioners the option to either repair Bob Hall Pier or to construct a new one.
The company did a post-Hurricane Hanna inspection of the pier and said that it would cost a little over $9 million to make repairs to the pier to put it back in pre-hurricane condition. To demolish the existing pier and to build a new one that could withstand a storm, it would cost nearly $13 million. Constructing a new concession stand would cost another $1.5 million dollars.
Commissioners now must decide whether they are going to renovate or build a new pier. They're also going to have to look at possible designs as well.
