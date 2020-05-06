ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A story now about the much needed work being done in Aransas Pass, repairing infrastructure that was severely damaged back when Hurricane Harvey tore through the city in 2017.

The city has received between $30M - $40M in financial help from the government to make all the needed repairs. They have begun work on 15 projects to deal with flood-prone areas.

"You have to have all of the projects completed within a short period of time and that short period of time is 2022," City Manager for Aransas Pass Gary Edwards said.

The street along North McCampbell at Stapp was the project on the top of the city's list. Streets within an eight block radius will be completely reconstructed to repair damages from Harvey and fix the longtime drainage problems that has plagued the Northside area. Through a $10M Community Development Block Grant, all 15 projects have to be completed by 2022.

"These have been neglected for so many years and $10M believe it or not, it's not gonna be nearly enough to address everything that needs to be done in the area of storm drainage, in the area of sewer work," Edwards added.

Edwards said it would take up to another $80M to make all the needed repairs around town. In the meantime, he's happy to have the $10M because he said it's helping put a dent in the total.

