ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Work began Monday on the Aransas Pass City Hall roof after Hurricane Harvey damaged it in 2017.

3News found construction crews busy working on the inside of the city hall.

Crews will eventually place a new roof on the building, and the work is expected to take some four months to complete.

City council meetings will have to be held at the Civic Center until the repairs are complete.

According to City Manager Gary Edwards, the roof had to be fixed, and FEMA is picking up 90-percent of the $390,000 it will take to do the job.

"The roof leaks dramatically if you come here during rain there's water streaming down the walls," Edwards said.

Crews are also working to turn the City Council Chambers into an Emergency Operations Center.

The Emergency Operations Center will be able to withstand winds of up to 175 miles per hour. The estimated cost was expected to be a half-million dollars but, bids came in at just under $200,000.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: