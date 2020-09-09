x
Repairs for offshore Gulf Rig facing setbacks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some set backs on repairs for the offshore rig being worked on near Bob Hall Pier.

The company handling those repairs said they'll take a little longer than expected.

The reason being is that after a closer on site evaluation -- it was determined that it had experienced far greater damaged than initially realized.

The company was unable to replace the valve that was leaking. However, as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has reported, air quality should not be an issue. 

