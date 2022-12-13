Repairs to a small stretch of road in Annaville will come with a big price tag

A .4 mile stretch of road near Tuloso-Midway High School will be completely rebuilt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Repairs on a short stretch of road in Annaville are coming with a big price tag.

City leaders have said before that it costs more than $1 million to fix a per mile of a Corpus Christi city street.

So why is a project to repair Frontier Drive, a less-than-half-a-mile of road, estimated to cost almost $4 million?

"It carries more traffic than your typical residential street," said City of Corpus Christi Director of Engineering Jeff Edmonds. "Additionally, in those collector streets, they also tend to have some of the collector infrastructure underneath. So you tend to have your larger drainage lines, your larger wastewater, water lines as well."

Frontier Drive is a "collector" street that is one of the only ways for nine residential streets near Tuloso-Midway High School to exit onto McKinzie Road. The neighborhood's only park also is located on Frontier.

"Some of the streets where they put in new handicap sections and everything but, Frontier's definitely needed some love for awhile," said area resident Ashley Bieber.



The Annaville neighborhood street had a seal coat in 2001, but is in need of a complete rebuild, estimated to cost $3.9 million.

A pie chart shows less than one-quarter of the funding is going to rebuilding the street. Most of the money will go toward drainage, followed by utilities and ADA compliance.

The street was originally built in 1977, the city said in a news release.