Wastewater, manhole repairs will close lanes of Port Avenue, Comanche Street traffic starting Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lane reductions will affect traffic in the Port Avenue and Comanche Street area as the City repairs a wastewater line and installs a new manhole beginning Monday.
According to City officials, the construction is expected to last about two months.
Port Avenue, between Agnes and Lipan streets, will be reduced to one lane in each direction for northbound and southbound traffic.
A temporary intersection closure also will be in place on the east side of Port Avenue and Comanche Street.
