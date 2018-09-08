Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Volunteers held a ribbon cutting and blessing Thursday for a rebuilt home in Aransas Pass that was gutted by Hurricane Harvey.

"A tornado hit the back of the house and took off the roof," Lisa Wright said.

Wright has lived in a house owned by her mom for more than 20 years and thanked volunteers who have spent their summer helping her rebuild.

"I have a whole new house. It's amazing," Wright said.

The volunteers are provided by Reach Global crisis response, a faith-based network of churches around the country who send volunteers into areas impacted by natural disasters.

Back in March thieves broke into sheds behind Bayshore Bible Church on Rodd Field Road and stole $5,000 in tools and a truck.

The church is being used as a dormitory for some of the volunteers but since march donations have replaced the tools and raised enough funds to purchase a work truck.

"It was awesome to see communities come together, churches come together, and the people of God come together to have this all replaced," supervisor Jackie Passer said

"I would tell people about what I was doing. They would talk about how it was a year ago, and they didn't realize there was anything to be done. So that lowered my expectations a lot," Julia Sweeny said.

One volunteer came just after the hurricane returned to see only some improvement.

To see just the piles on the side of the road three stories high and to see people's lives piled on the side of the road. It was shocking and so coming back down here I didn't see that as much, but it's still here. It's just not visible," Adam Stevens said.

Reach Global volunteers are committed to staying in the Coastal Bend for up to five years to help try and rebuild homes and lives of those impacted by the storm.

