CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released it's accountability ratings for schools across the lone star state.

Calallen, Port Aransas, and Banquete Independent School District received an A rating. Corpus Christi Independent School District had a B rating, and the Beeville Independent School District had a C rating.

One school district that improved its overall score is trying to help a couple of their struggling campuses.

Alice Independent School District improved their tea rating from a C to a B, but their Salazar Elementary and Memorial Intermediate campuses both received an F rating.

The TEA rankings are measured on student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps.

When 3News asked why Salazar and Memorial struggled during the 2018-19 school year the district assistant superintendent, Anna Holmgreen, said they had a high turnover of teachers, especially at those schools.

According to Holmgreen, they are a community where many teachers commute, and if they get a job where they live a lot of times, they leave Alice ISD.

Alice was able to grant teachers a raise, so that has helped them keep teachers for this next year.

"This is my 40th year in the district, and I'm very proud of the advancements that we are doing. Everybody is coming together working hard on the same page pulling together," Holmgreen said.

The Alice school district has worked hard on staff development. According to Holmgreen, they are going to pull teachers nine Saturday's throughout the year for training.

Alice's most significant focus is student engagement by making lesson plans interactive and more accessible for students to learn.

Holmgreen asks that parents try and be more involved with the schools, ask the teachers questions, and join parent-teacher organizations.

