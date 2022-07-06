Report: Corpus Christi named 2nd sweatiest city in U.S.

mydatingadviser.com lists the top sweatiest cities in the United States and Corpus Christi came in at #2.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is here and the heat is on. But it is not just the heat we have to deal with... it's sweat, too.

One report shows that Corpus Christi is the 2nd sweatiest city in the United States, and we definitely feel it.

Mydatingadviser.com compared the largest 200 metro areas in the U.S. to see what cities residents sweat in most.

"Interestingly enough, not all hot places are created equal," the report said. "Sweatiness is actually more related to humidity and population density than straight-up temperature."

And we all know Corpus Christi is HUMID. The average humidity level runs between 70 and 76 percent, according to climate-data.org.

Here is a list of the top 5 sweatiest cities in the U.S.:

Orlando, Florida Corpus Christi, Texas Baton Rouge, Louisiana New Orleans, Louisiana Tallahassee, Florida

The heat can also be very dangerous. Corpus Christi first responders and medical staff are taking every precaution as heat conditions could cause serious heat related injuries.

"With it being so hot, it's just easier to become overheated. You can get heatstroke, you can get dehydrated a lot easier," said Kim Onufrak, Interim Assistant Health Director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

The best way to stay hydrated throughout the day is to drink before you're thirsty. Your body has lost up to five cups of water by the time you feel thirsty.

And if you feel like you're hungry, try drinking water first. Sometimes it's easy to confuse the two, and oftentimes people will eat instead of giving their body what it really needs.

To keep the environment safe and motivate you to drink more, get a reusable water bottle that you can fill, drink, and repeat throughout the day.

If you're working outside in the heat, make sure you're drinking enough water to replace what you lose when you sweat. Experts advise you to drink 8 oz. (one cup) every 15-20 minutes if you're outside or exercising.

Water helps maintain your body's normal temperature, lubricates your joints, and eliminates body waste through perspiration and urination.

It's important to keep yourself hydrated every day, especially during the summer months when extreme heat is expected. And don't forget, your pets need to stay hydrated too!