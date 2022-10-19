Report from Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office shows rise in fentanyl overdose deaths

"It shows a scary increase in the number of fentanyl poisonings here in Nueces County and it is increasing every year for the last three years," said Sheriff Hooper.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A review of autopsy reports through the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office shows from 2019 to 2021 there was a 115-percent increase in the total number of deaths due to accidental drug overdoes.

In that same time period, fentanyl related deaths also significantly increased.

A major bust along Highway 77 last month south of Driscoll netted 58 pounds of heroin. Mike Tamez, with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit, said ensuring the safety of the community can often come with exposure to dangerous drugs for local law enforcement.

"We had to put our Narcan nasal sprays in front of us, incase one of the guys got some of that heroin on them and got absorbed. It's that dangerous man."

Tamez explained that there is another and more powerful drug that is being found in heroin coming out of Mexico, fentanyl.

"You couple it with something that is 50 times more addictive than heroin itself and you are double dosing that in a product," he said. "There's not going to be a good outcome."

A report released just last week from the Nueces County Medical Examiners Office gives us a better idea of the opioid crisis here in the Coastal Bend.

In 2019, there were three fentanyl related accidental overdose deaths. In 2021, fentanyl accounted for 31 out of 97 total drug related deaths. Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper calls fentanyl the number one threat related to border security.

"It shows a scary increase in the number of fentanyl poisoning here in Nueces County and it is increasing the last three years and that has to do with the fentanyl pouring across the border just 150 miles from Corpus Christi," Hooper said.

Hooper will be among those meeting with Governor Greg Abbott Thursday at his roundtable event in Corpus Christi.

"Last year almost 1700 Texans lost their lives because of fentanyl," Abbott said.

The roundtable event will be held at the Solomon P Ortiz Center.

