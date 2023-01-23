Emergency crews respond to reports of fire at Cruiser's Country Store

Joe Cruz, who is one of the store's owner, told 3NEWS that fire officials said the fire was most likely electrical in nature.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a store in the Petronila area early Monday morning.

Photos from the scene show fire crews and law enforcement at Cruiser's Country Store on FM 665.

Joe Cruz, who is one of the store's owner, told 3NEWS that fire officials said the fire was most likely electrical in nature. Workers said they heard an explosion and called 911 after evacuating the building safely, Cruz said.

The store will be closed for up to a week due to water and smoke damage, Cruz said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

