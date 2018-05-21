A precautionary lockdown was put in place at Miller High School Monday afternoon as police were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, they received reports of shots being fired in the area near Miller High School at 12:21 p.m. Monday. Officers were dispatched to the area to investigate.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District was notified and as a precaution, as always when there is nearby police activity, the high school was placed on lockdown.

Miller High School Principal Torres sent a recorded message to parents to notify them about the lockdown, saying "some loud disturbing noises were heard within the proximity of the school down the street."

Another recorded message was sent to parents around 12:47 p.m. notifying parents that the lockdown had been lifted and that the disturbance occurred in a nearby neighborhood. No students were involved.

