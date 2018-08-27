Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police were investigating at four different locations Monday afternoon in connection to reports of juveniles breaking into cars and an abduction call from the same place.

It all started around 1:30 p.m. Monday after police received calls about cars being broken into in the 4500 block of Domingo. At that same location a short time later, they received a call about an abduction taking place there as well.

Police said there were four or five juveniles, one male and the rest females, and witnesses reported that the male was breaking into vehicles. Officers said a neighbor saw the male and tried to apprehend him, and that's when the other suspects scattered and reported to his father that he had been caught.

According to police, the boy's father showed up with a gun, pulled the boy into a car and drove off. That's when a witness called police because they thought an abduction had taken place.

A nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution as police investigated, and neighbors were nervous. CCPD Lt. Villarreal said rightfully so.

"So many people running around and witnesses saying there were guns and units trying to saturate the area, of course, it could be alarming," Villarreal said. "You don't know what's happening."

Police have arrested one suspect, identified as 20-year-old Veronica de la Cruz. They said she was in possession of marijuana and in violation of court curfew.

Police said depending on their investigation, a variety of charges could be made regarding this incident.

