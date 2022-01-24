x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Republican candidate George P. Bush set to visit Corpus Christi, Beeville

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush plans on visiting every region of Texas to speak with various law officials on how to better meet the needs of the state.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner and candidate for Texas Attorney General, George P. Bush, is set to visit Beeville and Corpus Christi Tuesday, Jan. 25. 

As part of his "Texas First Tour," Bush plans on visiting every region of Texas to speak with voters and various law officials on how to better meet the needs of the State. 

Here are the times slated for Bush's arrival at both destinations. 

Beeville:

Time: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Location: John W, Galloway Economic Development Center

120 N. Washington Street, Beeville, Texas 78102

Corpus Christi:

Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: Rudy’s BBQ

6101 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

In Other News

CCFD looks to purchase $3 million in life saving equipment through state program