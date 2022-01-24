Republican candidate George P. Bush set to visit Corpus Christi, Beeville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner and candidate for Texas Attorney General, George P. Bush, is set to visit Beeville and Corpus Christi Tuesday, Jan. 25.
As part of his "Texas First Tour," Bush plans on visiting every region of Texas to speak with voters and various law officials on how to better meet the needs of the State.
Here are the times slated for Bush's arrival at both destinations.
Beeville:
Time: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Location: John W, Galloway Economic Development Center
120 N. Washington Street, Beeville, Texas 78102
Corpus Christi:
Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Location: Rudy’s BBQ
6101 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412