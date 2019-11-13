CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 2013 James Gardner ran for Nueces County District Attorney and lost to Mark Gonzalez by one percentage point.

Gardner is a former prosecutor and announced Tuesday that he plans to run again.

"Over the last three years, some voters were, well, I think that they wanted to give the current District Attorney. A chance, but I don't think he's risen to the occasion. I think some issues are more complex than he realized, and he doesn't have the proper approach to solve those issues," Gardner said.

Gardner submitted his paperwork at the Republican Headquarters and paid the filing fee to get his name on the primary ballot.

Gardner already has a primary opponent against the long-time prosecutor, Jon West, who also officially filed for the GOP nomination for Nueces County District Attorney.

The primary election is scheduled for March 3, 2020.

