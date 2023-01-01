Resale shop helps women learn life skills

In 2015 the Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they gave back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching life skills.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life.

In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.

The program's concept came from a company called Thistle Farms who had survivor women work as they heal to become healthy productive members of society.

Acacia program director, Suzie Watson spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's a very interesting place, it's been almost 50 years in business."

What makes it special are the women the organization hires. "Sheltered women, and to employ them and teach them job skills," Watson explained.

Acacia program graduate, Rosandrea Long said, "Well, it helped me refocus my attention, on the things that really matter," Long said. "Helping others and being given the chance to be trusted."

Long is extremely grateful for the opportunity.

"Being given that second chance and doing so well in that aspect," Long said. "And then having another employer, being able to look at that and being given another second chance, and just going from there. And showing your worth."

Watson said she's also giving life advice to the women she hires. "How to interact with the public, how to dress, how to get to work on time. I've learned so much than I think the girls learn. I learn!" She explained.

Sometimes all you need is a second chance. "When you're disadvantaged, Watson said. "It's a hard thing to work out of."

Long said, "A lot of us don't want to be in a situation like that, and sometimes you can't help it."

The program is for women who already have a place to live and secure a great job and a better life.

