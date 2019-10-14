CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A male bottlenose dolphin that was found stranded on the Padre Island National Seashore is being monitored at the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center.

The dolphin was discovered Oct. 9 and weighs approximately 350 pounds.

Staff and volunteers from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network transported the dolphin to the Wildlife Rescue Center for further evaluation and treatment.

According to the Aquarium, the dolphin appeared to be emaciated and had injuries consistent with shark bites. Rescuers lowered the dolphin into the Wildlife Rescue Center's largest rehabilitation pool, and after supporting it for a few minutes, the dolphin was able to swim on its own.

Texas State Aquarium and Marine Mammal Stranding Network staff and volunteers are currently watching the dolphin 24 hours a day and providing supportive care.

While rescuers remain hopeful about the dolphin's future, there is no plan for its release or transfer to another facility.

